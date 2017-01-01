Don't settle for conversational
Video Overview

1

Understanding what makes Langliter unique!

Core Features

2

One of the smartest language learning app out there.

Newsreader

Read articles based on category or country of origin.

Highlight

Highlight words based on their part of speech, lemma or study status.

Study Smart

Study words using a spaced repetition system.

Offline Capable

Save articles, define words and study offline.

Reader Features

3

How Langliter makes active reading easier

  • Highlight using Grammar

    Highlight words based on their part of speech.

  • Convert Words to Lemmas

    Show words like they would appear in the dictionary.

  • Native + Translation

    Show both the native definition and translation.

  • Redaction Mode

    Block out words and fill in the blank.

  • Highlight Study Words

    Highlight the words you have saved for later study.

  • Add Custom Definitions

    Add your own definitions.

App Screenshots

4

A few screenshots

